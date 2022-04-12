Culinary creations that will have you wanting more. That is what Mas Tapas Y Vino is all about.

If you are visiting Hotel Andaluz in downtown Albuquerque you will be blown away as soon as you visit their restaurant. They focus on presenting delicious dishes with a large emphasis on local cuisine. Executive Chef Marc Quinones and Executive Sous Chef Richard Padilla stopped by New Mexico Living to tell us about what is going on for Easter weekend.

Make sure to make your reservations to get a chance to try their newest additions for the holiday weekend.

