Showcasing the talented artists in Placitas. In its 26th year, the Placitas studio tour has become one of the most highly anticipated studio tours in New Mexico. The tour is unique in that only artist that live in Placitas or have their full-time studio there can be participating artists. The best part it’s free, self-guided, and self-driven.

Artists open their studios to give a behind-the-scenes opportunity to visit the artists in their studios. Creations in sculpture, steel, glass, fiber, pottery, bronze, photography, jewelry, painting, ceramics, mixed media, basketry, collage, and wood are all available to purchase directly from the Artists. Studios are open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., May 13-14, Mother’s Day weekend. Now they have created a map that is color coordinated that they hope will help visitors know exactly where to go. For more information visit placitasstudiotour.com.