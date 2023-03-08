Pizza with Sole is the theme for their ‘wise pies pizza run’, supporting the Make-a-wish foundation chapter here in New Mexico.

Wise-Choice Foods and its brand, wise-pies pizza, has a mission to give back to the local community all while encouraging healthy lifestyle choices through smarter available food and physical activity.

The run will be on June 4, 2023, starting at 7 a.m. Right now is early registration that will be starting at $49 till the end of March. Then will go up to $69. All will be benefitting the Make-a-Wish foundation. All races will start at 8 a.m., with timed 1k,5k, and 10k.

There will be a beer garden for all people 21+ and there will be pizza, a DJ, games, and fun activities for families to enjoy.

