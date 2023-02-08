ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Winter is here and there are plenty of foods, drinks, and places around town that are trending on Yelp.

If you enjoy pickles in your burger you might also enjoy them in your drinks, sushi, and even in your cupcakes. Hollow Spirits has pickle vodka, Crazy Bomb Cups has pickle sushi and A Heavenly Taste Cakery has a candied pickle cupcake. You can also find Cool-ickle Bar when you enjoy a nice Lobo game at The Pit.

According to Yelp, searches for pickle-flavored foods went up 55% in the last year.

If you like the taste of drinks without alcohol then mocktails are the drinks for you. A popular place around Nob Hill that serves mocktails is Happy Accidents. The Taproom at Old Town also has some selected cocktails that are sold as mocktails. And 505 Spirits offers up a mocktail menu including their Sandia Limeade and a Piña Verde.

Wine is one drink that will never go out of style and that is why so many new wine bars have been popping up all over Nob Hill. Being a popular area for university students and tourist Nob Hill has evolved in the last couple of years, bringing some new wine bars such as Public House, Central Bodega, Happy Accidents, and re-open in the fall of 2021 Zinc Wine Bar & Bistro.