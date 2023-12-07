CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – A 5,000-square-foot “private retreat” is currently listed for $1.5 million near Cuba, New Mexico. The custom, hacienda-style property features luxurious elements like an indoor pool, movie theater, a sauna, and even a seven-car garage.

Listing courtesy of Shaun Fisher with Sotheby’s International Realty; photos courtesy of Lou Novick

The adobe home was built in 2010 and sits with a guest house on seven private acres. One-of-a-kind details throughout, including metallic ceiling tiles, brick floors, and raw wood beams, make the home especially unique.

Sitting just south of Cuba and about an hour north of Albuquerque, the property is plenty private but also has drivable access to bigger cities. To learn more about the property, contact Shaun Fisher with Sotheby’s International Realty.