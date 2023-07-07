TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – An Earthship is currently listed on the market northwest of Taos for $359,000. The home features custom tile mosaics and Adobe style, fitting beautifully into the New Mexico landscape.

The one-bed, one-bath property is placed within the “Greater World Community” and offers stunning views on its three acres, sitting just past the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge. The home has an interior area of 1,400 square feet, and the many windows offer plenty of space for indoor gardening.

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

Tres Piedras Earthship listing | Courtesy of Alicia Bomhoff

The true highlight of the listing is the self-sufficient nature of the home. The property is entirely off-the-grid, running on 1.5 kilowatts of solar panels and holding a 5,000-gallon cistern for water catchment.

To learn more or to view the 3D home tour, Alicia Bomhoff has the full listing here.