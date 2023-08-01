TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A custom eight-bedroom, four-bathroom property is currently listed on the market for $1,259,000 in Taos. The property consists of a main home, four potential rental properties, access to the Rio Fernando, meditation trails, and more.

The ship-like style of the Springwild House, designed by the late Malcolm McCleod Brown in 1980, makes the listing unique, but the true highlight is the “Crow’s Nest,” which is built specifically to take in the sprawling views of the surrounding area.

Listing photos of Taos property | Courtesy of John Johnston & Daniel Sellers

According to the listing, the Springwild House produces a significant annual income from its rental properties. With an acequia, vegetable gardens, and chicken coop on-site, the land is an “Oasis of Solitude” in Taos.

John Johnston has the full listing with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices here. A virtual tour is also available at this link.