CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 6,455-square-foot home in Corrales went on the market for $1,080,000 this week. The spacious four-bedroom, six-bathroom home, which the listing refers to as a “northern New Mexico-style adobe farmhouse,” is situated on a 1-acre lot with “spectacular mountain views.”

Corrales home listed for $1,080,000. Photos Courtesy of Jeanne Kuriyan with Keller Williams Luxury Homes

Built in 1970, the two-story home’s New Mexico charmed interior includes kivas, brick/hardwood floors, multiple living areas, and wood-beamed ceilings throughout.

The county kitchen features copper sinks, an Italian gas stove, and soapstone countertops. The Corrales home also includes a vegetable garden, barnyard, workshop, courtyards, fruit trees, and room for horses and other animals.

Jeanne Kuriyan with Keller Williams Luxury Homes has the full listing here.