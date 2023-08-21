TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A luxury Earthship is currently on the market for $825,000 in Tres Piedras. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom, off-grid home incorporates high-end features while still maintaining sustainability and blending into the desert landscape.

Highlights of the “Vallecitos” Earthship property include its two-car garage, koi pond, aquaponic system, and barrel sauna. The home is the “luxury crown and pinnacle” of designer and builder Mike Reynolds.

Luxury Earthship in Tres Piedras | Courtesy of Arial Frog LLC, Daniel Sellers, and John Johnston

The yard is landscaped with a ten-foot bottle wall, custom gate, rock labyrinth, and floating deck. The inside of the Earthship has a light and airy feel with its 11-foot ceilings and eight-foot floor-to-ceiling windows.

“The completely custom artisanal design boasts an exquisite Earth-friendly, sustainable, off-grid home with every expected modern amenity found in contemporary luxury builds,” says the property’s website. The home sits within the Greater World Earthship Community, which is a five-minute drive to the Taos airport and 20 minutes to downtown Taos.

To view the full property listing by John Johnston with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Taos, click here. The website includes info, pictures, and a complete 3D tour of the property.