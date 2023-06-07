TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A 6,079-square-foot home is currently on the market for $1,750,000 near Taos. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house sits “nestled harmoniously within the enchanting woods” in Valdez, New Mexico.
The home showcases the big New Mexico skies with views from an outdoor hot tub and gazebo. It also features six fireplaces, a lily pond, and custom wood detailing that provides a cozy feeling throughout.
According to the listing, the home is capable of functioning “off-grid,” with electric power, cisterns, and water catchment systems. However, it is also able to be transitioned to solar power and well-utilization, paired with wifi connectivity, cable, and landline connection to ensure ease of communication.
Robbie Puskarich with Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties has the full listing here.