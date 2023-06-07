TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A 6,079-square-foot home is currently on the market for $1,750,000 near Taos. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house sits “nestled harmoniously within the enchanting woods” in Valdez, New Mexico.

Valdez home listing | Courtesy of Patrick Coulie, Pattie Traynor; and Robbie Puskarich with Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties

The home showcases the big New Mexico skies with views from an outdoor hot tub and gazebo. It also features six fireplaces, a lily pond, and custom wood detailing that provides a cozy feeling throughout.

According to the listing, the home is capable of functioning “off-grid,” with electric power, cisterns, and water catchment systems. However, it is also able to be transitioned to solar power and well-utilization, paired with wifi connectivity, cable, and landline connection to ensure ease of communication.

Robbie Puskarich with Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties has the full listing here.