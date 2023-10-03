ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A three-bedroom, four-bathroom custom home is now on the market in Albuquerque for $1.2 million. The 1962 home features eye-catching colors and extravagant details, making the 5,602-square-foot house truly one of a kind.

With a primary suite that is “fit for a king or queen” and a kitchen that is a “chef’s dream,” the house certainly is not lacking when it comes to luxury living. The opulent details of the home make it exceptionally unique.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.

Highlights of the home include a sauna, gym, and hand-painted 14k gold accents. The house sits on 0.27 acres with two garage spaces and a lush backyard garden.

Click this link to view Jim Shive’s listing, to find out more, or to get in contact regarding the property.

Home listing and information courtesy of Jim Shive. Photos courtesy of Black Label Photos.