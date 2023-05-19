CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 9,586-square-foot home is currently on the market in Corrales for $2,750,000. The Adobe Hacienda, built with beautiful wood detailing throughout, sits on 8.24 acres.

Corrales home listing | Courtesy of Mediakingsmen and The Maez Group

The home was built in 1994 and contains five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. The property is already fully fenced and prepared for a farming lifestyle.

The hand-carved front door opens up to wood-beam ceilings, custom cabinetry, adobe walls, and Kiva fireplaces. The home also has an attached casita with a separate entry.

Joseph Maez, with The Maez Group, has the full listing here. For a virtual tour of the property, click here.