CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – A 7,000-square-foot home is currently on the market for $3,499,900 in Cloudcroft. The five-bedroom home sits on just under 45 acres and looks out over a large private pond.
The house’s open deck provides the perfect space to take in the beauty of the Sacramento Mountains. The home is fitted with three fireplaces, two bars, a professional kitchen, and a game room. The pond is also ready to go, stocked with trout, bass, and catfish.
The home is located within a private, gated community near the Village of Cloudcroft. For more information, Justin Munoz has the full listing here.