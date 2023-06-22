CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – A 7,000-square-foot home is currently on the market for $3,499,900 in Cloudcroft. The five-bedroom home sits on just under 45 acres and looks out over a large private pond.

Home listed for sale in Cloudcroft | Courtesy of Justin Munoz with Future Real Estate

The house’s open deck provides the perfect space to take in the beauty of the Sacramento Mountains. The home is fitted with three fireplaces, two bars, a professional kitchen, and a game room. The pond is also ready to go, stocked with trout, bass, and catfish.

The home is located within a private, gated community near the Village of Cloudcroft. For more information, Justin Munoz has the full listing here.