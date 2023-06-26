SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 6,529-square-foot home in Santa Fe is currently on the market for $2.5 million. The hacienda-style adobe home sits on just under five acres with six bedrooms and six bathrooms.
The home was built in 1976 and features traditional New Mexican style in its wood detailing and brick floors. The property has a large indoor pool, allowing for swimming in all seasons.
Highlights of the listing include a sunroom, balcony, two RV sites, flex spaces, and room to build a detached casita. To view the full listing, Michael D’Alfonso with Barker Realty has the full listing here.