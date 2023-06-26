SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 6,529-square-foot home in Santa Fe is currently on the market for $2.5 million. The hacienda-style adobe home sits on just under five acres with six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Santa Fe home listing | Courtesy of Michael D’Alfonso

The home was built in 1976 and features traditional New Mexican style in its wood detailing and brick floors. The property has a large indoor pool, allowing for swimming in all seasons.

Highlights of the listing include a sunroom, balcony, two RV sites, flex spaces, and room to build a detached casita. To view the full listing, Michael D’Alfonso with Barker Realty has the full listing here.