Combining delicious food with the rhythm and rhyme of hip-hop music. Phat Stax Burgers is New Mexico’s only hip-hop-themed food truck serving up mouthwatering eats with some nostalgic beats. Phat Stax Burgers Caskey Hill talked more about food and the idea behind the restaurant.

They have recently opened a new location on 114 Tulane Dr. SE, Albuquerque NM. Open Sun-Thurs. 11 a.m. -9 p.m. and Fri – Sat 11 a.m. -11 p.m. For more information, you can follow them on Instagram.