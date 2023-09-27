Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Today we have Isabelle. Isabelle is a two-year-old Belgian Malinios who is owned by Hayley Lenssen. According to Lenssen Isabelle loves the water, morning cuddles and most importantly her toys.

Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.

Release/Acknowledgment

Before you submit, please read below:

Any photographs submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.