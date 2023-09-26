Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Russell is a 4-year-old German shepherd who enjoys busting would-be attackers who walk in front of his home. Those attackers include delivery drivers, early morning walkers, and the sassy poodle that lives a few doors up.

Another pet featured is Marley, a yellow labrador. Marley is as sweet as maple syrup which happens to be her snack and flavor of choice.