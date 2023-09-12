Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

The first pet featured is Kash. The 110-pound cane corso belongs to Sarah Reese. She says although he may be large, he will sit in your lap like a small dog and tries to smother guests with love.

Another pet featured on Sept. 12 is Attilla the Hunny. The 12-year-old bloodhound boxer mix belongs to Tiffany Sawyer who has had him since he was six weeks old. She says it’s an honor to be Attilla’s owner and that the pup is the most loving creature.