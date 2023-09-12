Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
The first two pets featured on New Mexico Living Pet Pics are Leela and Scooby. The duo belong to Felicia Jones and live on the Watermelon Ranch in Rio Rancho. She says that the pair love car rides, chasing tennis balls and pup cups from Starbucks after a fun day at the park.
Another pet featured on the show was Marshall. He is a one-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd and Pitbull mix. He belongs to Ashley Dunbar. She says Marshall is a tiny human trapped in a dog’s body.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
Release/Acknowledgment
Before you submit, please read below:
Any photographs submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.