Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

The first two pets featured on New Mexico Living Pet Pics are Leela and Scooby. The duo belong to Felicia Jones and live on the Watermelon Ranch in Rio Rancho. She says that the pair love car rides, chasing tennis balls and pup cups from Starbucks after a fun day at the park.

Another pet featured on the show was Marshall. He is a one-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd and Pitbull mix. He belongs to Ashley Dunbar. She says Marshall is a tiny human trapped in a dog’s body.