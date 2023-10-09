Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

The first set of pets featured are Chico and Chica. The two dogs are brother and sister and are owned by Rebecca Griego. She says the two may look alike but they have different personalities. Chico thinks he’s a baby and likes to be held, while Chico loves her space says Griego.

Another pet featured on New Mexico Living is Cheerio Nuggets Leon. Cheerio’s owner Iliana Barger says she’s had him since she was two years old. She says the dog got its unique name because ever since she was little the pup loved to eat nuggets from McDonalds.