Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
The first set of pets featured are Chico and Chica. The two dogs are brother and sister and are owned by Rebecca Griego. She says the two may look alike but they have different personalities. Chico thinks he’s a baby and likes to be held, while Chico loves her space says Griego.
Another pet featured on New Mexico Living is Cheerio Nuggets Leon. Cheerio’s owner Iliana Barger says she’s had him since she was two years old. She says the dog got its unique name because ever since she was little the pup loved to eat nuggets from McDonalds.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
Release/Acknowledgment
Before you submit, please read below:
Any photographs submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.