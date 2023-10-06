Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

The first pet featured is Royce. The sweet dog was on New Mexico Living with Animal Humane New Mexico as an adoptable pet of the week. After seeing him on TV, Deanna Stratton fell in love and adopted him the very next day. Since the adoption, Deanna says that Royce has filled her home with laughter and love.

The next pet’s New Mexico Living featured is the duo Ghost and Zelda. Ghost is a white husky who loves sunbathing and playing. His best friend Zelda is a loving little chihuahua who was adopted from the East Mountain Companion Animal Project in April 2023 by Gabby Gloria. She says the two dogs love playing with each other and she is lucky to have them.