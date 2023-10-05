Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Our first pet is Sweet Pea. Sweet Pea is a Bombay Kitty who was rescued by Gabriel Howell a couple of years ago. One of her favorite places to relax is on top of the China cabinet.

Next, we have Chica. Chica is an English Bull Terrier who is owned by Jeanne Natale. Jeanne says that Chica is a great family addition and is lucky to have found her.

Finally, we have Charlie. Charlie is an 11-year-old pup who is owned by Nicole Beserra. Nicole says that Charlie has been through a lot in his eleven years but despite all this he is still the best dog with a great personality.