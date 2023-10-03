Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Mia is a puppy who was adopted by Kay Miller from the East Side Animal Shelter. She says that Mia is an amazing pet who is great with people and kids. She also loves making friends on her daily walks.

Next, we have a doggy duo comprised of Elsa and Nala. Photographed on the left is Elsa who is an 8-month-old puppy who is not so little even though she likes to think so. To her right is Nala, a 3-year-old Saint Bernard. Her owner Dawn Scott says that Nala is spoiled rotten. She is also still a little grumpy about Dawn bringing home a new puppy.