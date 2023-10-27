Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
First up is Thor. Thor is a 6-year-old who was rescued five years ago by Darryl Armstrong. Darryl says that Thor is a therapy dog who visits hospitals, UNM, Albuquerque Sunport and events like Balloon Fiesta. He brings a calm and soothing nature to him. Darryl also says that on his visits Thor likes to sit in a chair.
Next up is Tyson. Tyson is a 2-year-old English Bulldog who was born in Texas but is home with Cierra Andrade in New Mexico. Cierra says that he is a friend to everyone he meets and with a face like that who wouldn’t want to be his friend.
Finally, we have Layla. Layla belongs to Sonya Visarriagas. She describes Layla as a fun, loving and friendly pup. She also says they call Layla ‘Batdog’ because of her floppy ears.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
