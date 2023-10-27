Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

First up is Thor. Thor is a 6-year-old who was rescued five years ago by Darryl Armstrong. Darryl says that Thor is a therapy dog who visits hospitals, UNM, Albuquerque Sunport and events like Balloon Fiesta. He brings a calm and soothing nature to him. Darryl also says that on his visits Thor likes to sit in a chair.

Next up is Tyson. Tyson is a 2-year-old English Bulldog who was born in Texas but is home with Cierra Andrade in New Mexico. Cierra says that he is a friend to everyone he meets and with a face like that who wouldn’t want to be his friend.

Finally, we have Layla. Layla belongs to Sonya Visarriagas. She describes Layla as a fun, loving and friendly pup. She also says they call Layla ‘Batdog’ because of her floppy ears.