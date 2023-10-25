Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

The first pet featured on New Mexico Living is Holli. Holli is two years old and was rescued by Jessica Hammonds from the Los Lunas Animal Shelter. Jessica says Holli is a sweet girl whose favorite job is going on mail runs. For fun, Holli loves to run around the yard and play with her squeaky toys.

Another pet featured was Lucy. Lucy is 5 years old and was rescued from the West Side Animal Shelter by Mari Smith. Mari says that Lucy is the sweetest dog and is very protective.