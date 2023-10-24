Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
First up is Xena. Xena is a 3-year-old Boxer mix who belongs to Armando Reyes. He says that Xena loves to go on hikes with her ‘hoomans’ and burns up her energy running up and down the trails.
Next up we have Chato Chino. Chato Chino or Chats for short is an English Bulldog who belongs to Jessica Morales. She says that Chats is very loving but can be overprotective. If someone gets too close to her he will try to bite them. According to Jessica, he is a good boy who loves his treats and playing outside.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
