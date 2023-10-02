Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Today we have Purdees. Purdees is a 2-year-old male Chihuahua who absolutely loves his family. His owner, Dorothy Sedillo says that he enjoys to play with his doggy siblings and enjoys snacking on Happy Meals. He is always ready for a ride and once he hears anything about a vehicle he is ready to go with his tail wagging.

Next we have Xanadu. Xanadu is a sweet long-haired Dachshund who is owned by Gina Porter. Gina says that Xanadu is special because he can tune into people’s emotions. He tries to comfort guests with his cuddles and companionship, according to Gina.

Finally, we have Dobber. Dobber is an 11-year-old Retriever Mix who is owned by Alisa Oberhausen. Alisa says that Dobber is a great role model for other dogs at her house because he is very friendly and great around children.