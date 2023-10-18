Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
Today, we have Foxy. Foxy is an energetic dog who was rescued by Geralyn Merrick. Merrick says Foxy loves to play with her doggy siblings and she is the queen of her household. She may be a queen but she is full of love and affection.
Next, we have Bandit. Bandit is a scruffy little dog who was rescued by Edith Merrick. Edith says she is lucky to have Bandit because he gave her unconditional love and support while she underwent cancer treatment. She also said that Bandit is very smart and always finds a way to make her laugh.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
