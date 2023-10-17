Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Up first we have a duo, Yogi and Tashi. Yogi is a 5-year-old Schnauzer-Australian Cattle Dog mix. Tashi is a 3-year-old Shih-Tzu mix. Both belong to Maria Kocon who says that the two are best friends forever because Yogi doesn’t mind Tashi acting like she is in charge of the house.

Next, we have Jesse. Jesse is a 7-year-old Boxxer mix who belongs to Karla Archibeque. Karla says that Jese loves long walks and playing with his toys. She also said that she is lucky to have such a loyal companion.

Finally, we have Bronson. Bronson gets his style from his owner Zill Deville. Zill says that Bronxon is the best boy in Taos and his favorite activity includes walking on trails.