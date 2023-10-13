Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Up first we have a duo. Link and Tibzy, Link in a 1-year-old Aussie Mix and Tibzy is a 14-year-old Chihuahua Mix. They are owned by Brittany Satterfield who says that the two love each other very much and are a joy to own.

Next, we have another duo. Gizmo and Chiquita are owned by Antonette Mondragon, Gizmo is a Pomeranian and Chiquita is a Terrier Chihuahua Mix. Antonette says that Gizmo is full of energy and loves to run, play outside and swim in the pool. She also says that Chiquita is a very quiet dog and both are very loving and enjoy their favorite snacks, fries from McDonalds.