Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
First, we have Mr. Muffin he is a Lhasa Apso and Shih Tzu Mix who was rescued by Lara Franco and Nicholas Ward. Mr. Muffin loves to watch T.V. and play dress up, according to his owners. He also likes to wreak havoc around the house.
Next, we have Whiskey Tango. Whiskey Tango belongs to Gina Porter who says that he is just the sweetest fur baby. She also says that he is a dog who loves sticking to a routine. He is a very spoiled dog but worth it according to Gina.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
