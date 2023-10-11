Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Our first pet is Mia. Mia is a new addition to the Miller family. Kay Miller her owner, says that they adopted their new puppy from the East Side Animal Shelter. Kay states that Mia is an amazing dog who loves to go to the park for daily walks. Mia is also very friendly to other dogs, people and especially loves kids.

Next up we have Duckee. Duckee is an 18-month-old Chihuahua who is owned by Dorothy Sedillo. She says Duckee is very intelligent and loving. He has several siblings who he gets along with very well, according to his owner. Duckee’s favorite thing is going to get a Happy Meal for being an exceptional little puppy.

Finally, we have Benji. Benji is a Yorkshire Terrier who was adopted by Thomas Gagliano about three years ago. Thomas said he had to foster Benji before he could adopt him completely. They bonded quickly and realized how much they needed each other. Thomas also says Benji is a friendly, good-natured dog who is a sweetheart to anyone he meets.