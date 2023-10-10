Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Today we have Gumbo. Gumbo is a 6-year-old Mountain Cur and Australian Cattle Dog mix who is owned by Nancy Salars. Nancy says that Gumbo was rescued from Virginia and is still trying to figure out some of New Mexico’s unique animals, like horny toads.

Next, we have Mikey. Mikey is a beautiful white and orange cat who is owned by Michelle Worley. She says that Mikey is an old soul who always finds a way to calm Michelle down when she is anxious. She also says she is lucky to have him now.

Finally, we have Buster. Buster is a heart service dog for Bradley Smith. He says that Buster loves Milk Bone cookies and cuddling. Bradley also says that he adopted Buster from an animal rescue but it feels like Buster rescued him.