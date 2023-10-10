Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
Today we have Gumbo. Gumbo is a 6-year-old Mountain Cur and Australian Cattle Dog mix who is owned by Nancy Salars. Nancy says that Gumbo was rescued from Virginia and is still trying to figure out some of New Mexico’s unique animals, like horny toads.
Next, we have Mikey. Mikey is a beautiful white and orange cat who is owned by Michelle Worley. She says that Mikey is an old soul who always finds a way to calm Michelle down when she is anxious. She also says she is lucky to have him now.
Finally, we have Buster. Buster is a heart service dog for Bradley Smith. He says that Buster loves Milk Bone cookies and cuddling. Bradley also says that he adopted Buster from an animal rescue but it feels like Buster rescued him.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
Release/Acknowledgment
Before you submit, please read below:
Any photographs submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.