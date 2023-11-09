Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Meet Dixie Lou. Dixie Lou is a red-nosed Pitbull who belongs to Ian Burnside. Ian says Dixie Lou loves to spend time outside exploring, enjoying the small things in life and sniffing the fresh flowers.

Next up is a pack. Meet Blue, Zyra and Truffle they all belong to Dean Crystal. Dead says that Blue and Zyra are the most loving pit bulls who took in little Truffle when he was a kitten and have treated him as if its their baby. Now the trio are inseparable. Dean also said it is crazy to watch them grow and take care of each other