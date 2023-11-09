Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
Meet Dixie Lou. Dixie Lou is a red-nosed Pitbull who belongs to Ian Burnside. Ian says Dixie Lou loves to spend time outside exploring, enjoying the small things in life and sniffing the fresh flowers.
Next up is a pack. Meet Blue, Zyra and Truffle they all belong to Dean Crystal. Dead says that Blue and Zyra are the most loving pit bulls who took in little Truffle when he was a kitten and have treated him as if its their baby. Now the trio are inseparable. Dean also said it is crazy to watch them grow and take care of each other
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
Release/Acknowledgment
Before you submit, please read below:
Any photographs submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.