Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

First up is Joaquin. Joaquin is a peacock who belongs to Bobbie Ann Cortese. Bobbie Ann says that Joaquin spends most of his day on the porch, appearing as an art piece daily. When he needs to move, Bobbie says she feeds him his favorites: blueberries and white bread.

Next up we have Oscar. Oscar is a cat who belongs to Chelsea Meadows. Chelsea says Oscar is a very social and cuddly cat who acts more like a dog than anything. He is also known to be a talker, Oscar is always trying to meow his way into a conversation.