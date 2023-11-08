Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
First up is Joaquin. Joaquin is a peacock who belongs to Bobbie Ann Cortese. Bobbie Ann says that Joaquin spends most of his day on the porch, appearing as an art piece daily. When he needs to move, Bobbie says she feeds him his favorites: blueberries and white bread.
Next up we have Oscar. Oscar is a cat who belongs to Chelsea Meadows. Chelsea says Oscar is a very social and cuddly cat who acts more like a dog than anything. He is also known to be a talker, Oscar is always trying to meow his way into a conversation.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
Release/Acknowledgment
Before you submit, please read below:
Any photographs submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.