Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Today meet Poppy. Poppy is a 1-year-old Miniature Poddle who belongs to Debbie Fedric. Debbie says Poppy loves her treats and getting all the belly rubs. Poppy is also known to be a great communicator. She will stand by the door and do twirls when she needs to go our or inside and if she’s hungry she is definitely not afraid to grab her food bowl.

Next up we have Jellybean. Jellybean is rocking her pig costume this year. She belongs to Jaynaea Nevarez who says she has the most loving dog who enjoys hanging out with her family. Although she loves them, according to ger family she loves treats just a little more.