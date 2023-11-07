Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
Today meet Poppy. Poppy is a 1-year-old Miniature Poddle who belongs to Debbie Fedric. Debbie says Poppy loves her treats and getting all the belly rubs. Poppy is also known to be a great communicator. She will stand by the door and do twirls when she needs to go our or inside and if she’s hungry she is definitely not afraid to grab her food bowl.
Next up we have Jellybean. Jellybean is rocking her pig costume this year. She belongs to Jaynaea Nevarez who says she has the most loving dog who enjoys hanging out with her family. Although she loves them, according to ger family she loves treats just a little more.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
Release/Acknowledgment
Before you submit, please read below:
Any photographs submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.