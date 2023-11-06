Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Today we have Freyja. Freyja is a black mouth Cur who belongs to Steve Talmadge. Steve says Freyja is a great guard who looks after livestock, property and owner. When she is not on the lookout she enjoys being outdoors. Whether she is playing in the snow, hunting, or just exploring around at the end of a long day Freyja loves to cuddle up next to Steve,

Next up we have our first bird on the show. Jasmine is an Umbrella Cockatoo whom Amy Sanchez rescued. She is known for her white fluffy hair and is a great companion who enjoys playing dress up sometimes.