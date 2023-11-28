Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
First up, meet Ponderosa. Ponderosa is a Blue Nose Pitbull who belongs to Natalie Gonzales. Natalie says she is lucky to have Ponderosa, he is the sweetest service dog and a great big brother around the house. A fun fact, he owns enough pajama sets to get him through any function.
Next up we have Dallas. Dallas is a 17-year-old miniature dachshund who belongs to Rochelle Cox-Kelly. Rochelle says she and Dallas are travel buddies who never leave each other side. She also said that she cannot believe that Dallas is 17 already.
