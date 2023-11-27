Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Meet Bruno. Bruno came from a shelter in Modesto, California. Bruno belongs to Jackie Ordonez, he traveled 15 hours to be in New Mexico with his new pet parent.

Next up we have Derby and Magee. They belong to Peg Hurley. The two are a dynamic duo and love New Mexico. They also enjoy hiking in the foothills.

Finally, we have Milo. Milo belongs to Mariah Padilla. Milo was a rescue who was timid at first but now he is the most loving pet around. He likes to sunbathe and run around but doesn’t like baths much.