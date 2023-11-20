Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
Meet Juniper who belongs to Cody West. Cody says that she is a little terror but they can’t get over those big eyes and that’s why they keep her around. Juniper enjoys hunting around for lizards and also bothering her pet partners for food. Cody says he has to admit that Juniper does have a sweet side and is lucky to have her around.
Next up meet Rufus. Rufus belongs to Steven Smith and they are gearing up to spend their 10th Christmas together. Steven says Rufus is a wonderful addition to the family and has always been a protector with a goofy sense of humor. Rufus is expecting two milk bones this year since he has been such a good boy.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
