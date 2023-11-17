Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Meet Burnice who is a 1-year-old Blue Nose Pitbull. She belongs to Lauren Hill who says Burnice is a sweet girl who loves to cuddle and watch TV with her. She also enjoys walks and tagging along to the Marble West Patio.

Next up meet Alan. Alan is a rescue dog who belongs to Olivia Higgins. At six months old Alan was hit by a car and got a broken leg from the incident. According to Olive, he has grown up to be a gentle giant who loves everyone.

Finally, we have Ladyhawk. Ladyhawk is a German Shepherd Mix who belongs to Sue Spencer. Sue says Ladyhawk makes a great watchdog who is an even better friend. Ladyhawk enjoys walking around the river and going to the mountains.