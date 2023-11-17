Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
Meet Burnice who is a 1-year-old Blue Nose Pitbull. She belongs to Lauren Hill who says Burnice is a sweet girl who loves to cuddle and watch TV with her. She also enjoys walks and tagging along to the Marble West Patio.
Next up meet Alan. Alan is a rescue dog who belongs to Olivia Higgins. At six months old Alan was hit by a car and got a broken leg from the incident. According to Olive, he has grown up to be a gentle giant who loves everyone.
Finally, we have Ladyhawk. Ladyhawk is a German Shepherd Mix who belongs to Sue Spencer. Sue says Ladyhawk makes a great watchdog who is an even better friend. Ladyhawk enjoys walking around the river and going to the mountains.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
