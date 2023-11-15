Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Meet Lilly who belongs to Sarah Biondi and was adopted from Lucky Paws. She had been hit by a car and had already been through three surgeries. Although she has never let her past injuries slow her down, Lilly still enjoys traveling around New Mexico.

Next up is Hank. Hank is an American Bulldog rescue who belongs to Lucy Romero. Hank is 120 pounds and according to Lucy he is pure sweetness and such a good boy