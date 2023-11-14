Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

The first pet featured on New Mexico Living Tuesday is Joey. The Australian shepherd loves toys, people, and getting his belly rubbed. He’s owned by Clay Jones, who is also KRQE’s Director of Engineering and Operations. Joey is deaf but also understands sign language and is very happy. If he sees a sign he doesn’t want to obey, he simply turns his head.

The next pets featured are Elsa and Nala. The pups are owned by Dawn Scott. They are the babies in the family and are spoiled rotten, according to their owner.

The last dog featured is Ace. He is owned by Claudine Armijo. She says Ace is her BFF and is definitely ready for the holiday season.