Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

First up meet Charlie. According to his pet parent, Charlie is a Chihuahua who looks like a blue heeler. He is just a few months old and belongs to Lisa Secatero who says she is lucky that Charlie has joined the family. He has been a great support dog for her son who has autism.

Next up meet Luna. Luna is a Border Collie rescued from Animal Humane New Mexico by Robin McBroom. Luna has three legs but that doesn’t stop her. One of her favorite things to do is go to the dog park and hear the little dogs around.