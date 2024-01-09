Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Meet Ace. Ace belongs to Kimberly Hudson. She says Ace loves snuggling, eating treats, and playing in the snow. According to Kimberly, Ace is the best boy ever and she is lucky to have him.

Next up meet Farley Ramon. Farley was rescued by Jessica Schultz back in 2020. According to Jessica, Farley loves camping, rolling in the grass and cuddling with his cat brothers. She also said that Farley is the smartest and most loveable dog she has ever had.