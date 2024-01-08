Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
Meet Hazy. Hazy is a three-and-a-half-year-old American Bully whom Joshua Grise rescued. Joshua says she is the sweetest girl who loves her and her 15-year-old brother. Hazy enjoys playing with toys and takes two to three-hour beauty naps daily.
Next up meet Chile. Chile is a 1-year-old Bull Terrier who belongs to Brooke Varela. Brooke says Chile doesn’t hold back on letting everyone know he is a mama’s boy. She also said he is the most loyal boy who loves to cuddle.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
