Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
Meet Zeus who is a 7-year-old Great Dane and his brother Hypnos a 2-year-old European Great Dane. They belong to Kyra Allen. Kyra says Zeus loves to sleep and sometimes play with his brother. She also says Hynos may be younger be he is bigger and stands at 6 ft. 9 in. when standing on his hind legs.
Meet Peanut. Peanut was rescued by Jaelynn Espinoza about 3-years-ago. Now she is a service dog for Jaelynn. She says everyone is always saying Peanut is so ugly she’s cute! Peanut loves ‘pup cups’, walks, belly rubs and eats anything she can.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
