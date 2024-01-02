Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Meet this duo Betty and Mr. Binx. Betty is a 5-year-old Lionhead Rabbit and Mr.Binx is a 3-year-old New Zealand White Rabbit who belongs to Jeanette Ferri and our Morning Director Ron. Betty and Mr. Binx were rescued from the Eastside Albuquerque Animal Shelter. The two bonded right away and now love each other very much.

The duo gives each other kisses and also enjoys showing off their tricks. Betty and Mr. Binx love life as they also like to be groomed, snuggle and they are even potty trained. According to the pet parents, they have special powers because all your pain goes away when you pet them.