Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
Meet this duo Betty and Mr. Binx. Betty is a 5-year-old Lionhead Rabbit and Mr.Binx is a 3-year-old New Zealand White Rabbit who belongs to Jeanette Ferri and our Morning Director Ron. Betty and Mr. Binx were rescued from the Eastside Albuquerque Animal Shelter. The two bonded right away and now love each other very much.
The duo gives each other kisses and also enjoys showing off their tricks. Betty and Mr. Binx love life as they also like to be groomed, snuggle and they are even potty trained. According to the pet parents, they have special powers because all your pain goes away when you pet them.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
Release/Acknowledgment
Before you submit, please read below:
Any photographs submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.