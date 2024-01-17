Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

The first pet featured on Wednesday is Harley. The one-year-old extra-large bulldog belongs to Jason Duran. Jason says that Harley may look intimidating to some but he is very kind and gentle. His favorite place to be is right next to his mom where he gets spoiled with hugs and kisses.

The next pet featured is Maggie. The chihuahua belongs to Kristine Paz. Maggie is very wise as she knows how to tip over big metal trash cans and can open a mini fridge to get to packs of hot dogs.