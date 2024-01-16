Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

The first pet of the day is Rose. Rose is a loving pup who is a friend to all dogs. She belongs to Ed Dehart, who says Rose loves to play, go on rides, and cuddle. Ed says Rose has a crush on the Great Dane on Liberty Mutual’s commercials. Rose is the joy of Ed’s life, and he says he is lucky to have such a loving companion.

The second pet of the day is Divot. Divot belongs to Debbie Doonan. Debbie says she doesn’t know exactly how old Divot is because he was taken in as a stray. Divot stole Debbie’s heart the day she adopted him. He is a very active dog who loves spending time out in nature. Whether it is walking through the Bosque or chasing a stick in the Rio Grande, Divot is always down for an adventure.